Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, December 24, said that the concept of 'Vikshit Bharat' is like Lord Ram's Ram Rajya. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis said, "The concept of 'Vikshit Bharat' is like Lord Ram's Ram Rajya, in which the last person will be equal to the king and there will be no difference". He also said that on January 22, they will remove another symbol of slavery and install Ram Lalla at his birthplace. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Pagdi, Paan, Makhana for Lord Ram From His ‘In-Laws’ in Mithila.

