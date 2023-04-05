Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav was conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously on Wednesday. Sawamwadi Party patron's son Akhilesh Yadav received the award from President Droupadi Murmu. Padma Awards 2023 Full List: Check Names of Recipients of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri on Eve of India's 74th Republic Day.

Mulayam Singh Yadav Conferred Padma Vibhushan Posthumously:

#WATCH | Late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav conferred the Padma Vibhushan (posthumously) by President Droupadi Murmu. His son & SP chief Akhilesh Yadav receives the award. pic.twitter.com/VOdb8XzUNo — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

