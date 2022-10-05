Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 5 expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a road accident at Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Earlier on Wednesday, as many as five people were killed and 4 others were injured after 4 vehicles including an ambulance crashed with each other at the accident site on the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Bandra Worli Sea Link Accident CCTV Video: 5 Killed After Speeding Car Drives Into Accident Site in Mumbai, Ambulance Hit Too.

Condolence Tweet From PM:

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery: PMO — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)