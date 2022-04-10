In his first comment after losing the no-trust vote, ousted PM Imran Khan tweeted that “Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy.”Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of his party's core committee on Sunday to announce his party's next move after his unceremonious removal from office.

See Tweet:

Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy, tweets former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (File pic) pic.twitter.com/ncjOoG6H6H — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

