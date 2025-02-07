A tragic incident unfolded in Palakkad, Kerala, when an elephant ran amok during a religious performance, trampling a man to death at 11:50 PM on February 6. The victim, identified as Kunjumon (50), was killed when the elephant, Vallamkulam Narayanankutty, suddenly lost control and attacked the crowd. Disturbing footage shows the animal rampaging with three men atop as it trampled the victim. The incident occurred on Thanneercode Road while the elephant was returning from a prayer event. After attacking its mahout, the elephant damaged vehicles and nearby shops, causing widespread panic, as seen in the video. Malappuram: Elephant Swings Man in Air After Running Amok During Annual Offering at BP Angadi Mosque in Kerala’s Tirur, Scary Video Surfaces.

Elephant Runs Amok, Kills Man in Kerala (Trigger Warning)

Palakkad, Kerela: Kunjumon (50) was mauled to death by an elephant, Vallamkulam Narayanankutty, during a religious performance last night at 11:50 PM. The elephant lost control and attacked the crowd pic.twitter.com/5I2dHSKIlD — IANS (@ians_india) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)