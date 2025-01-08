In a terrifying incident in Kerala's Tirur, Malappuram, an elephant lost control during the annual offering at BP Angadi Nercha, injuring 24 people, including one critically. The chaos unfolded at around 12:30 AM on January 8, as the elephant, part of the religious event, suddenly ran amok. A video shared by news agency IANS shows the elephant grabbing a man by his leg, swinging him in the air, and tossing him aside, sparking panic among the attendees. As the crowd fled in fear, the situation quickly escalated, and authorities are investigating the incident. Kerala: Wild Elephant Rescued From Water-Filled Pit in Ernakulam, Video Surfaces.

Elephant Goes Wild During Annual Offering at BP Angadi Mosque in Malappuram

Kerala: An elephant lost control during the annual offering at BP Angadi Mosque in Tirur, Malappuram, injuring 24 people, one critically. The incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. and caused panic among attendees, who fled the scene pic.twitter.com/ebUnVvQeCY — IANS (@ians_india) January 8, 2025

