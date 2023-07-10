Mandi's famous Panchvaktra temple in Himachal Pradesh is facing a critical situation as it has been submerged in water caused by the rising levels of the Beas River. The heavy rainfall in the region has led to a spate in the river, resulting in the flooding of the temple premises. The temple, known for its architectural significance and religious importance, is now grappling with the damaging effects of the natural calamity. NDRF Daring Rescue Operation in Himachal Pradesh Videos: NDRF Personnel Risk Their Lives, Rescue 11 People Stuck in Beas River After Incessant Rainfall in Chharudu and Nagwain Villages.

Panchvaktra Temple in Mandi, Submerged in Floodwaters

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Mandi's Panchvaktra temple has been submerged in water due to a spate in the Beas river following incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/sk7wjpbnah — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

