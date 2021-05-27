Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday remembered Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary today. Gandhi recalled the wise words of Pandit Nehru and posted a tweet with the quote, “Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system."

