Pappu Yadav, Kanhaiya Kumar Stopped by Security Personnel From Joining Rahul Gandhi on Stage During Protest Over Voter List Revision in Bihar's Patna; Videos Surface

Tension flared in Patna, Bihar, during the opposition's protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision process on Wednesday, July 9, as Pappu Yadav and Kanhaiya Kumar were stopped by security personnel from joining Rahul Gandhi on stage. Despite being key figures, both leaders faced visible embarrassment as visuals showed security personnel barring their entry onto the protest stage. Yadav, an independent MP from Purnia, was also prevented from boarding Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle. The incident has sparked speculation about internal rifts within the Mahagathbandhan. Videos of the snub have gone viral on social media, amplifying the political drama. Bihar Bandh Protest Over Voter List Revision: Rahul Gandhi Leads Mahagathbandhan March to Patna’s EC Office Against Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls (See Pics and Videos).

Pappu Yadav, Kanhaiya Kumar Stopped by Security Personnel in Bihar

