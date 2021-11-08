The initial public offering (IPO) of digital payments firm Paytm has opened for subscription today, i.e. November 8. The bid will close on November 10. The total issue size is of 4,83,89,422 equity shares worth Rs 18,300 crore. As per reports, till 11 am, only seven percent IPO of One97 Communications-owned firm was subscribed on Day 1.

Here Are Details:

One97 Communications Ltd. Public Announcement Bid / Offer opens on Nov 08, 2021. Bid / Offer closes on Nov 10, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Zlt6CJ9te0 — Paytm (@Paytm) November 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)