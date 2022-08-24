Supreme Court of India is likely to hear the Pegasus spyware case tomorrow on August 25. A bench led by chief justice NV Ramana will hear the spyware case. The court-appointed committee has submitted its report before the apex court of India.

#BREAKING Supreme Court to hear the Pegasus case tomorrow. The committee has submitted its report before the #SupremeCourtOfIndia — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 24, 2022

