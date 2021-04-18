Fake Message Alert

A message about police instructing petrol pumps to give fuel only to cars with Essential Stickers is false. However, our appeal to Mumbaikars to not move out unless it’s for essentials or an emergency is genuine & heartfelt.

Which Sticker Fits Your Bill?

Which Sticker Fits Your Bill? .@CPMumbaiPolice Hemant Nagrale explaining the various colours and categories of #EmergencyStickers #KnowYourStickers pic.twitter.com/a7bROFaQtO — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 18, 2021

