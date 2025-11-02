At least 18 devotees were killed and three others injured when a passenger bus rammed into a parked trailer in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district, around 400 km from Jaipur, police said. The victims were returning from Sursagar in Jodhpur after visiting the holy site of Kolayat in Bikaner when the tragic collision occurred. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed condolences and assured all possible support to the victims’ families. This is the second major bus tragedy in Rajasthan within a month. In October, 26 passengers were burnt alive after a sleeper bus caught fire in Jaisalmer due to a short circuit in the air conditioner. Following that incident, the transport department had launched a statewide crackdown on illegally modified buses and permit violations. Accident Caught on Camera in Rajasthan: 37 Injured 5 Critical As Wedding Bus Collides With Truck Near Majera Village (Disturbing Video).

18 Killed in Phalodi Bus Accident

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: In a road accident in the Matoda area of Phalodi district, around 18 people were killed and about half a dozen others injured. More details are awaited pic.twitter.com/MCHk5ljFi4 — IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2025

Bhajan Lal Sharma Expresses Condolence

फलोदी के मतोडा क्षेत्र में सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुखद एवं हृदयविदारक है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं। जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को सभी घायलों का समुचित उपचार सुनिश्चित करने हेतु निर्देश दिए गए हैं। प्रभु से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति दें… — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) November 2, 2025

