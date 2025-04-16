In a tragic road accident near Majera village in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, a private bus carrying wedding guests collided with a truck, leaving 37 people injured, five of them critically. The crash took place in Delwara when the truck reportedly swerved suddenly to avoid hitting a car, ramming into the oncoming bus. Disturbing visuals from the scene show chaos and injured passengers lying on the road, with some even seen jumping out of the damaged vehicle to escape. Local residents and passersby rushed to help before police and emergency teams arrived. All injured were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment. Lucknow Road Accident Caught on Camera: Rider Flung Into Air After Speeding Bike Slams Into Car in Indira Nagar, Video Goes Viral.

37 Injured, 5 Critical, As Wedding Bus Collides With Truck

Rajsamand, Rajasthan: A private bus carrying wedding guests collided with a truck near Majera village, Delwara. 37 people were injured, including five critically. The crash occurred when the truck swerved to avoid a car. Police and emergency teams quickly responded, and the… pic.twitter.com/cV5flR3K6j — IANS (@ians_india) April 16, 2025

