A bizarre yet disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit saw a man allegedly assaulted by his wife and her relatives after he failed to bring samosas. The victim, Shivam, was reportedly thrashed on August 31 during a panchayat called over the petty dispute. His wife Sangeeta, along with her parents Usha and Ramladaite, and maternal uncle Ramotar, were named in the complaint lodged by Shivam’s mother, Vijay Kumari. A video of the assault went viral on social media, showing Shivam and his family being attacked. Following the complaint, police registered an FIR against the four accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder. Circle Officer Prateek Dahiya confirmed the injured were shifted to a hospital. Pilibhit: Cop Pinned To Ground and Assaulted While on Duty in UP’s Dhaka Village, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Fight Over Samosa in Pilibhit

प्रकरण में दिनांक 01.09.2025 को थाना पूरनपुर पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Pilibhit Police (@pilibhitpolice) September 4, 2025

