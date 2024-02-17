A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad today, February 17. As per news agency PTI, the blaze erupted at a factory, reportedly due to a boiler explosion in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad. A video of the factory catching fire has also gone viral on social media. Palghar Fire: Blaze Erupts in Tarapur MIDC After Sudden Explosion.

Boiler Explodes in Maharashtra

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a factory reportedly due to boiler explosion in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/WvbEyJld5K — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 17, 2024

