Fire broke out in Tarapur MIDC, Palghar, following a sudden explosion. The incident has caused considerable concern, and emergency services have been dispatched to the scene. The extent of the damage is not yet known. Fire Brigade teams are currently working to bring the blaze under control. Mumbai Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Chawl in Govandi; Destroys 15 Commercial Units, Houses.

Palghar Fire

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in Tarapur MIDC, Palghar. The fire broke out after a sudden explosion. Further details awaited — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

