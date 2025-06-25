Panic erupted at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences in Jaipur when a man entered the hospital carrying a bag with a live snake and pleaded for urgent treatment, claiming it had bitten him. The bizarre incident, which took place 4-5 days ago, was captured on video and has since gone viral. Dr Mahesh Mangal confirmed the man brought the snake for identification to check if it was venomous. Hospital staff and patients were visibly frightened, but the man was admitted swiftly. An official said the man’s relatives later took the snake away. The staff acted promptly to avoid further chaos. Snake Bites Woman in UP's Unnao, Husband Brings Reptile To Hospital in Box; Video Goes Viral.

Jaipur Man Walks Into Hospital Holding Snake That Bit Him

