Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, February 3, flagged off the Puri-Sonepur passenger train virtually. The Indian Prime Minister flagged off the Puri-Sonepur passenger train during his visit to Odisha. Besides flagging off the train, PM Narendra Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 18 projects worth Rs 68,000 crores in Sambalpur. Odisha: PM Narendra Modi Unveils Several Infrastructure Projects Worth Over Rs 68,000 Crore in State (Watch Video).

PM Modi Flags Off Passenger Train

#WATCH | Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Puri-Sonepur passenger train, virtually. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 18 projects worth Rs 68,000 crores, in Sambalpur. pic.twitter.com/iSNsAAVSX0 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

