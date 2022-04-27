Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with all state Chief Ministers in order to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. PM Modi will interact with states CMs through video conference at 12 noon today.

Check tweet:

PM Modi will be interacting with state CMs to review COVID-19 situation in the country through video conference at 12 noon today (file pic) pic.twitter.com/k0j9gNLZxT — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

