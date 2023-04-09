Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves today. Narendra Modi will be releasing the latest tiger census data at a mega event to mark the completion of 50 years of 'Project Tiger' in Mysuru. The Prime Minister’s office released a picture of the PM while he is on his way to the tiger reserve. The Prime Minister was seen donning a black hat, Khaki pants, a camouflage t-shirt and black shoes while carrying his adventure gilet sleeveless jacket on one arm. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi’s Repeated Visits Show How Weak BJP Is in State, Says Congress Leader DK Shivakumar.

PM Narendra Modi Karnataka Visit

PM @narendramodi is on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves. pic.twitter.com/tpPYgnoahl — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)