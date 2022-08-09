PM Narendra Modi expressed anguish on the tragic accident in Birbhum, West Bengal in which 9 people were killed. PM Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. A total of 9 people were killed in an auto and bus collision in the Mallarpur police station area of Birbhum district.

Check tweet:

PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish on a tragic accident in Birbhum, WB. He also announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased & Rs 50,000 for the injured pic.twitter.com/JGkG1rW6W4 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

