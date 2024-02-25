In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 25, inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu in Gujarat, marking the opening of the country’s longest cable-stayed bridge. Spanning approximately 2.32 kilometers, the bridge serves as a vital link between Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. The Sudarshan Setu, with its impressive length and state-of-the-art design, is expected to greatly enhance connectivity and contribute to the region’s socio-economic growth. Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi Inaugurates Sudarshan Setu

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/frysX0MZS1 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

