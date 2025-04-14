In a heartfelt moment during his visit to Yamunanagar, Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rampal Kashyap from Kaithal, who had made a vow 14 years ago that he would not wear shoes until he met Modi, the Prime Minister. Ramphal Kashyap’s vow stemmed from his belief in Modi’s leadership and commitment to the country. Upon meeting Kashyap, Modi fulfilled the symbolic gesture of helping him wear shoes, marking the end of his unique vow. During the meeting, Modi expressed his respect for the devotion and commitment shown by individuals like Kashyap but urged people to channel such dedication into social and national causes. He advised that instead of making personal vows, citizens should focus on pledges that contribute positively to society and the nation. ‘Policy of Appeasement’: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘If Congress Really Has Sympathy, It Should Appoint Muslim Party Chief; Give 50% Tickets to Them’.

