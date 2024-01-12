Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Ramkund in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday, January 12, 2024. Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a roadshow in the city ahead of the inauguration of the National Youth Festival. The latter was also accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during the mega roadshow. He also offered prayer at Shree Kalaram Mandir after the roadshow. Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Shree Kalaram Mandir, Pays Floral Tribute to Swami Vivekananda in Nashik (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Ramkund in Nashik

#WATCH | PM Modi offers prayers at Ramkund in Maharashtra's Nashik pic.twitter.com/O8cDDjISXa — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

