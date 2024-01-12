Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Shree Kalaram Mandir in Nashik on Friday, January 12, 2024. He also paid floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Earlier in the day, the latter held a roadshow in the city accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. PM Modi is set to the 27th National Youth Festival and India’s longest sea bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, in Maharashtra today. Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Nashik Accompanied by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Shree Kalaram Mandir

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shree Kalaram Mandir in Nashik, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/DRMN2DXNrN — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shree Kalaram Mandir in Nashik, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/mADzM7rYpq — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute to Swami Vivekananda

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda in Nashik on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/CE86fUNIQK — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

