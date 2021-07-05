Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered Late Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary today. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said that he missed his presence. He also lauded Paswan as one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators.

"Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered", the Prime Minister tweeted. Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2021

