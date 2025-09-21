Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 PM today. While the exact purpose of his speech is not yet clear, it comes a day before the GST rate cut, announced earlier by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, comes into effect. Citizens and media are eagerly awaiting the address, which is expected to be broadcast live across major television and digital platforms, keeping the focus on ongoing economic and policy developments. PM Modi in Gujarat: Be It Chips or Ships, They Must Be Made in India, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi After US Imposes USD 100,000 Annual Fee for H-1B Visa (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 5 PM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 5 pm. pic.twitter.com/YFJc7fLdVu — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)