Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility in Karnataka's Bengaluru tomorrow morning. While there, PM Modi will review and visit their manufacturing facility, including the facility for Tejas jets. PM Narendra Modi to Attend UN Climate Talks in UAE on November 30 and December 1, Say Sources.

PM Narendra Modi to Visit HAL

