PM Narendra Modi Virtually Participates in Meeting of European Council As Special Invitee:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participates in the meeting of European Council, as a special invitee at the invitation of European Council President, Charles Michel. pic.twitter.com/pWrihHQoIx — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

