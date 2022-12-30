Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via Video Conferencing, the PM's office informed. On Friday morning, PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100. She was admitted to the super-speciality UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre morning due to some health issues on Wednesday morning. Heeraben Modi Dies: PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Passes Away at 100 at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

PM Narendra Modi To Join Today's Scheduled Programmes Via VC:

PM @narendramodi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council. https://t.co/eqOSpQcFZe — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2022

