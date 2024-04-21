PM Sudhakaran Joins BJP: Former Wayanad Congress DCC General Secretary Jumps Ship to Bharatiya Janata Party

Former Wayanad District Congress Committee general secretary PM Sudhakaran joins the Bharatiya Janata Party after resigning from the Congress party on Sunday.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 21, 2024 01:04 PM IST

Former Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) general secretary PM Sudhakaran makes a significant political move by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, April 21. Sudhakaran's decision to jump ship to the BJP comes shortly after he resigned from the Congress party, indicating a notable shift in his political allegiance. Tajinder Singh Bittu Joins BJP: Former Congress Leader Switches to Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi (Watch Videos).

PM Sudhakaran Joins BJP

BJP Congress Kerala PM Sudhakaran Wayanad
