Voting on three Lok Sabha seats and seven Assembly seats began on Thursday, June 23. 3 Lok Sabha seats are Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Sangrur in Punjab. The 7 assembly seats are Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma, and Jabarajnagar in Tripura. Counting of Bypolls to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats will be held on June 26

Polling underway for byelection in Jharkhand's Mandar Assembly Constituency. Voting for bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha seats and 7 assembly seats is being held today pic.twitter.com/Gv257RRzXA — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

