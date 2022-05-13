The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that the precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine for those traveling overseas can now be administered at less than 9 months to a minimum interval of 3 months (90 days) from the date of administration of the second dose. Earlier, the gap between the second COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose was of nine months.

Check tweet:

