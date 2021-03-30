President Ram Nath Kovind Has Undergone Successful Bypass Surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh :

The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 30, 2021

