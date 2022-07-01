Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the telephone. The two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin’s visit to India in December 2021. In particular, they exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers, and pharma products could be encouraged further.

Check Tweet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin on telephone Both the leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during Putin's visit to India along with discussing bilateral trade & various other global issues (File Pics) pic.twitter.com/4zUHYJUBQ6 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)