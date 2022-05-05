On May 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation's 'JITO Connect 2022'. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the PM Modi will address the session via video conferencing.

Check tweet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation’s ‘JITO Connect 2022’ on 6th May 2022, tomorrow via video conferencing: Prime Minister's Office (PMO) (File photo) pic.twitter.com/pMaf7TpLHK — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)