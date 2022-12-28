Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba Modi’s condition is now stable, the UN Mehta hospital said in a statement. She was admitted to the hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning. According to media reports, Heeraba was facing high-blood pressure. Born on June 18, 1923, Heeraben Modi turned a centenarian this year. Heeraba Modi Hospitalised; PM Narendra Modi's Mother Admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad

Heeraba Modi Health Update:

Prime Minister #NarendraModi's mother hiraba is admitted in U N mehta hospital, and her condition is stable, said the health bulletin issued by the Director of the hospital. pic.twitter.com/tLn2vGTjfY — IANS (@ians_india) December 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)