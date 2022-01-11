The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday ordered the closure of all private offices in the national capital, except those which are falling under exempted category in view of rising COVID-19 cases. DDMA has asked offices to follow the work from the home module. Similarly, all restaurants and bars shall be closed for dining, however, takeaways of the food are allowed.

