Puducherry Reports 1,448 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,903 Recoveries & 34 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

#COVID19 | Puducherry reports 1,448 new positive cases, 1,903 recoveries, and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases: 96,060 Active cases: 16,851 pic.twitter.com/xc8GpDmIrn — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

