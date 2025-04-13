Heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Pune today, April 13. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows rainfall lashing several parts of Pune amid rising temperatures and heatwave across the city. Soon after rains hit Pune, local residents took to social media, including X (formerly Twitter), to share photos and videos of #PuneRains. One user shared a video showing a hailstorm in Pune's Hinjawadi, while a second user wrote, "Scattered rains in Western suburbs of #Pune some time back". A third user said, "Pune got isolation hail and rain thunderstorm this afternoon". Snake Dance Caught on Camera in Pune: 3 Serpents Seen Performing Traditional and Rare ‘Sarpmani’, Video Goes Viral.

Heavy Rains Lash Pune

Pune, Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of the city pic.twitter.com/vBBYLN6CUp — IANS (@ians_india) April 13, 2025

Scary Visuals From Hinjawadi Pune This Afternoon

Scary visuals from Hinjawadi Pune this afternoon. Hailstorms reported in many areas. ⛈️⚡ TC Punekars. https://t.co/sTiP2feGdd pic.twitter.com/FllsMwMA3u — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) April 13, 2025

#PuneRains

Thunderstorm Hits Pune

A sudden thunderstorm hit northwest Pune on Sunday afternoon, with Hinjawadi experiencing a short but strong hailstorm. Rainfall was also reported in areas like Wakad, Balewadi, and Dehu Road. VC: @rushikesh_agre_ #PuneNews #Maharashtra #PuneRains #Hinjawadi pic.twitter.com/n2jfKK5OUD — Mid Day (@mid_day) April 13, 2025

Pune Receives Isolation Hail and Rain

Evening update at 5:45 pm on 13th April 2025 Thunderstorm clouds seen over the ghats section this evening Eastern sky of clouds seen from Kalyan, still less chance for city Pune got isolation hail and rain thunderstorm this afternoon #Punerains #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/Srtpu0Tet9 — Thunderstorm ❤️sound heading + BGM lover 😊😊😊 (@Mrityun73751198) April 13, 2025

We Agree

The game of sun and clouds in the thunderstorm. भजी makes the best companion here! #Pune #Punerains pic.twitter.com/NvY6TKaj6X — Trupti More (@TruptiMore9) April 13, 2025

