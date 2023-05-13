In a shocking incident of a road accident, a man was killed, and three others were injured after the car they were travelling in lost balance on a speed breaker and crashed into a truck in Juhu. The mishap took place on Friday night at 3:30 am. According to the reports, the driver was in an intoxicated state. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. A man walking on the road had a narrow escape as he saw the car and ran to the side of the road. Mumbai-Pune Highway Accident: 12 Passengers Dead, 28 Injured As Private Bus Plunges Into Gorge Near Borghat Stretch (Watch Video).

Mumbai Road Accident Video:

A 29-year-old #WestBengal resident was killed and three others were seriously injured after their speeding BMW crashed near #Juhu police station. CCTV of a DRUNK #sailor crashing his speeding car into truck after he lost balance over a speed breaker 👇@ShirishVaktania @Khanmidday pic.twitter.com/SkbrqA1xBZ — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)