The Aam Aadmi Party is asking the people of Punjab to choose AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly Elections 2022 in the state. AAP has issued a phone number on which people can give their suggestions. Reportedly, this number will be active till 5 pm on January 17. “This is for the first time in history that a party is asking people of a state for their CM choice,” Arvind Kejriwal said. He further said that people can drop SMS, a WhatsApp message, or can call on the number to give their suggestions.

Check it Out:

जनता चुनेगी अपना मुख्यमंत्री! First time in India's history, people will decide - who should be their CM candidate! WhatsApp/SMS or call on: 📞70748 70748 - श्री @ArvindKejriwal #JantaChunegiCM pic.twitter.com/SiA00EByt1 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 13, 2022

