A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Punjab’s Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar on Monday, April 8, 2024. The incident took place near Gulabgarh Road in Dera Bassi. Fire tenders have arrived at the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire. Further details are awaited. Punjab Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Factory in Ludhiana, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Punjab Fire

#WATCH | Sas Nagar, Punjab: Fire breaks out at chemical factory near Gulabgarh Road in Dera Bassi, fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WLov8hsCuP — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

