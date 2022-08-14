Pakistan Rangers on Sunday, August 14 exchanged sweets with the Indian Border Security Force at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan.

See Pics Here:

Punjab | Pakistan Rangers and Border Security Force (BSF) exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border, Amritsar on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/0TkjIhuSz4 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

