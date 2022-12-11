A shocking incident has come to the fore from Muktsar, Punjab where a youth was tied to a truck for stealing wheat bags. According to the reports, the helper of the truck driver caught the youth stealing two bags of wheat. Enraged, the helper tied the youth in front of the truck and dragged him to a distance as a punishment. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. MP Shocker: Two Minor Youths Thrashed, Dragged by Vehicle on Suspicion of Theft at Choithram Vegetable Mandi in Indore; Video Goes Viral.

Youth Tied to Truck for Stealing Two Sacks of Wheat:

The helper of the truck driver tied the youth in front of the truck over stealing 2 sacks of wheat in #Muktsar. pic.twitter.com/Wfy8osQyvA — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 11, 2022

