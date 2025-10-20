The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, October 20, released its fourth list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, fielding 12 new nominees across the state. Notable names include Kumar Kunal from Madhuban, Rani Devi from Sitamarhi, and Asha Singh from Khajauli, along with Gorishankar from Phulparas and Brij Bhushan (Naveen) from Supaul. Mohammad Muntazir Alam will contest from Aamor, Pritam Kumar from Pirpainti, and Sharavan Ghuiya from Kutumba, while Sachitanand Shyam, Anil Kumar, Rahul Rana, and Ramashish Yadav have been nominated from Gurua, Gaya Town, Sikandra, and Jamui, respectively. This announcement brings AAP’s total candidates for the elections to 99, with the party contesting alone. Bihar’s 243 assembly seats will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results declared on November 14. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From Samrat Choudhary to Maithili Thakur and Vijay Kumar Sinha, List of Key Candidates From BJP and Their Constituencies.

