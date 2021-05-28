Rahul Gandhi on whether deaths in Congress-ruled states also wrongly reported.

Spoke to CMs of Congress-ruled States, told them that lying will only harm them, reality needs to be accepted. Actual death numbers might be disturbing but we must stick to telling truth: Rahul Gandhi on whether deaths in Congress-ruled states also wrongly reported pic.twitter.com/eitL4lOPih — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

