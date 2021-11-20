Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan on Saturday announced new list of ministers which include 11 state ministers and four ministers of state. All 15 ministers to take oath on November 21 at 4 PM at Rajbhavan in Jaipur.

All ministers of the Ashok Gehlot-led cabinet in Rajasthan have been made to resign on Saturday evening by the Congress high command ahead of major cabinet reshuffle on Sunday.

Check List Below:

#Rajasthan govt has announced new list of ministers which include 11 state ministers and four ministers of state who shall take oath on Sunday at 4 pm at Rajbhavan in #Jaipur.@ashokgehlot51 pic.twitter.com/aTyXrkRIZq — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) November 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)