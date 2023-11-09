The Rajasthan High Court (HC) has said that a surrogate mother has every right to avail maternity leave, citing that "there can be no distinction be made by the state government between a biological mother and a mother who has begotten a child through the surrogacy method". The Court said that denying maternity leaves to surrogate mothers would violate their right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. HC on Maternity Benefits: Pregnant Working Women Entitled to Maternity Benefits Irrespective of Nature of Their Work, Says Delhi High Court.

Rajasthan HC on Surrogate Mothers

